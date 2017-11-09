Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Looking for Volunteers for its Red Kettle Campaign November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Salvation Army of Evansville is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign, and they are looking for volunteers. This holiday season, the local Salvation Army is looking for people to ring the bell at Red Kettle locations throughout Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Contributionsfrom this campaign help fund vital service programs, including the soup kitchen, food pantry, and social services counseling. This is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event.

You can sign up by calling 812-422-4673, or visiting Register to Ring.

In 2017, a total of 43,064 meals were served by the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has set a fundraising goal of $260,000 for this holiday season.

