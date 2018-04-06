Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Launches War On Hunger Campaign April 6th, 2018 Shelby Coates Evansville

The Salvation Army is waging a war on hunger. The War on Hunger Campaign is Friday, April 6th from 6:00AM to 6:00PM at Evansville Schnucks locations.

The goal is to collect $45,000 in food and money to support families in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties.

“The most important work we do as a community, is the work that we do that lifts up the most vulnerable,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The Salvation Army says as we move into the summer months its pantry sees the greatest need.

“By the summer we run out of food,” said Salvation Army Annual Fund Manager Chesli Moore. “And that’s our busiest time of the year because kids are out of school. The parents grocery bills rise. And they need a means to feed these kids. And they can come to our food pantry. And we certainly want to have enough non-perishable items to give them.”

The Salvation Army also says the need for assistance has increased each year, so the need for donations has increased as well. In 2016 the average family size was four people and in 2017 the average family size was five to seven people.

Needed pantry donations include sugar, instant pancake mix, green beans, corn, peanut butter, spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, corn muffin mix, macaroni and cheese, box stuffing, corn flakes and ramen noodles.

You can also donate by texting 4WAR at 41444; call the Salvation Army: (812) 422-4673 or (812) 425-1375 and speak to a representative; or visit saevansville.org and click on War on Hunger to donate.

Comments

comments