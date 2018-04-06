The Salvation Army Launches Its Annual War On Hunger

The Salvation Army is holding its War On Hunger from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. It hopes to collect $50,000 worth of food and cash to help feed the hungry in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties. Schnucks has teamed up with the Salvation Army to help achieve the goal. Donation bins will be set up at Schnucks stores today. Shoppers are asked to purchase an extra item or two and drop them in the donation bins on the way out. Shelby Coates of 44News caught up with shoppers and volunteers at the Schnucks Lawndale location.























Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments