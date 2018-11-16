Salvation Army Kicks Off Christmas Campaign

$470,000 is the goal Evansville’s Salvation Army is hoping to raise this holiday season. Friday, the Evansville area held a kick-off event for that Christmas campaign. Salvation Army officials say they won’t be burning through all of their donations this holiday season.

“Those funds are used Christmas and all through the year so we can continue helping those that we feed lunch to every day. We do two to three hundred meals a day for people that come in,” says Major Mark Turner, Evansville Salvation Army Director.

These donations also go toward buying toys, supplying coats, and buying food for Christmas baskets. The Salvation Army wants to remind the community, your donations help local families, and no donation is too small.

“Those dollars add up. Even those quarters. We might have over the weekend after Thanksgiving maybe $2,500 just in quarters come in,” says Major Turner.

Officials say this extra change especially helps their newer program which is aimed to break the poverty cycle.

“So with our Pathway of Hope program, I actually have the opportunity to work with families on their individual goals so they come to me and they have issues with budgeting, or if they have issues with just maintaining their household, that’s kind of what I help them with and kind of act as a link to resources for the family,” says Katy Barnes, Evansville Salvation Army Social Services Coordinator.

Some community members encourage dropping a toy in their toy town box, sign up to ring the bells, or even donate a warm coat.

“Do it! They’re a wonderful organization. They’ve got multiple ways that they can help the community, and anything that anybody can do is greatly appreciated,” says Bryan Schmitt, Don’s Cleaners President.

If you would like to sign up to ring the bells visit: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/indiana/bell-ringer

The Evansville Salvation Army address:

1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN 47710

