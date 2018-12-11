Home Indiana Salvation Army Finds $1,300 Gold Coin in Red Kettle December 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Salvation Army in Evansville makes a very valuable discovery in one of its kettles. Volunteers were counting their kettles Tuesday morning when they noticed a gold coin.

They say they get to ring a bell every time someone donates $100 but they weren’t sure how many times to ring the bell after someone donated this gold South African coin.

This one-ounce gold coin is worth nearly $1,300. Salvation Army officials say they plan to auction it and they’re hoping to raise as much money as possible people in need. Officials say they’re overjoyed by the generous donations.

Maj. Mark Turner says, “I think of the wise men and remember the wise men gave Jesus, on that very first Christmas, gold, frankincense and myrrh and so we got the gift of gold this Christmas. What a beautiful gift that somebody gave.”

The coin was dropped off at the Schnucks on Washington Avenue.

Meantime, they’re still trying to collect donations between now and Christmas.

