Salvation Army Announces Program to Help During Holidays
The Salvation Army is excited to offer a Christmas Assistance Program to help those in need this holiday season.
Members of the community can apply for assistance the following dates and times:
- October 24th – 26th from 9:00AM to 3:00PM
- October 29th – November 2nd from 9:00AM to 3:00PM
Additional hours for applications are the following dates and times:
- November 1st from 5:30PM-7:00PM and November 3rd from 9:00AM – 3:00PM
People wanting to apply will need to have proof of all income, proof of all household expenses (rent & utilities, etc.), social security cards for everyone in the household, and a picture ID or driver’s license.
Applications can be made at the Salvation Army located at 1040 North Fulton in Evansville.