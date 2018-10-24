Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Announces Program to Help During Holidays October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The Salvation Army is excited to offer a Christmas Assistance Program to help those in need this holiday season.

Members of the community can apply for assistance the following dates and times:

October 24th – 26th from 9:00AM to 3:00PM

October 29th – November 2nd from 9:00AM to 3:00PM

Additional hours for applications are the following dates and times:

November 1st from 5:30PM-7:00PM and November 3rd from 9:00AM – 3:00PM

People wanting to apply will need to have proof of all income, proof of all household expenses (rent & utilities, etc.), social security cards for everyone in the household, and a picture ID or driver’s license.

Applications can be made at the Salvation Army located at 1040 North Fulton in Evansville.

