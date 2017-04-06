We Salute You: WWII Vet Gets Bronze Star

Every Thursday morning, we go “Inside the Community” for We Salute You. Clint Perry with Veterans Visiting Veterans was this morning’s guest.

Clint recently did a ceremony for a WWII vet in Jasper. Don Elkins earned a bronze star but never received it, until Clint gave it to him in a ceremony.

However, just days after receiving his medal, Elkins passed away.

If you would like to see the interview and learn more about this touching moment, click the video box below.

