We Salute You: WWII Vet Gets Bronze Star
Every Thursday morning, we go “Inside the Community” for We Salute You. Clint Perry with Veterans Visiting Veterans was this morning’s guest.
Clint recently did a ceremony for a WWII vet in Jasper. Don Elkins earned a bronze star but never received it, until Clint gave it to him in a ceremony.
However, just days after receiving his medal, Elkins passed away.
