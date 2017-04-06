44News | Evansville, IN

We Salute You: WWII Vet Gets Bronze Star

April 6th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Thursday morning, we go “Inside the Community” for We Salute You. Clint Perry with Veterans Visiting Veterans was this morning’s guest.

Clint recently did a ceremony for a WWII vet in Jasper. Don Elkins earned a bronze star but never received it, until Clint gave it to him in a ceremony.

However, just days after receiving his medal, Elkins passed away.

If you would like to see the interview and learn more about this touching moment, click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

