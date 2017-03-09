We Salute You: Veterans Treatment Court

A local Veterans Treatment Court is helping veterans in the community get back on their feet. One in five veterans has symptoms of a mental health disorder or cognitive impairment. One in six veterans who served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom suffer from a substance abuse issue.

Research continues to draw a link between substance abuse and combat–related mental illness. Unfortunately, left untreated mental health disorders can lead veterans to the criminal justice system.

Judge Wayne Trockman came on the “We Salute You” segment with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder Thursday. He explained how the local Veterans Treatment Court is making a difference in the Tri-State. If you would like more information, call 812-421-6330.

