We Salute You: Tri-State for Troops on Franklin

July 20th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

In a special edition of “We Salute You” 44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with the “Boredom Brothers”. Brian Day and the gang talked about the organization and a special upcoming fundraiser.

The benefit called “Tri-State for Troops on Franklin” is Friday night beginning at 5:00. There will be food, music and more. It’s at the Franklin Street Tavern and costs $10 to get in.

Proceeds will be donated to Folds of Honor. Click on the video box below to watch the interview and learn more.

