We Salute You: Soul Injuries

Sue Gipson with Southerncare Inc. talked about soul injuries on “We Salute You” this morning.

This is a segment 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder produces on Thursday morning.

Soul injuries are common in the military, but can also impact families and friends of military, police officers and firefighters.

Soul injuries are basically unmourned loss and unforgiven guilt. Once it’s known it is an issue there is a way to treat it and help those suffering.

Sue also explained that one of the founder of the soul injury movement is Deborah Grassman. She is an Evansville native from Bay Pines VA Medical Center in Florida.

