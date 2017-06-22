We Salute You: Soul Injuries

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” this morning for We Salute You. Sue Gipson, with SouthernCare, joined Melissa to talk more about the topic.

Sue says there is a difference between soul injuries and PTSD. A Boston Globe article does a good job explaining soul injuries. The article reads, “A soul injury is a penetrating wound within our deepest self that pierces the defenses of our ego. It disrupts our fundamental identity, shrinking our sense of inner goodness; it can even fuel a haunting sense that we are defective.”

Sue went into more detail about soul injuries this morning on 44News. To catch the full interview, click the video box below.

Comments

comments