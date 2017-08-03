We Salute You: Reboot Combat Recovery

Dan Oates with Point Man of Newburgh joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on “We Salute You” Thursday morning.

Reboot Combat Recovery starts September 11th. It helps combat veterans and their families with soul type injuries. The mission statement is: “It exists to help combat veterans and their families heal from the spiritual and moral injuries of war associated with post-traumatic stress and combat trauma.”

For the program there is a 78% graduation rate. 47% of graduates become Reboot leaders and there are zero suicides by program graduates.

It’s a 12 week program. It begins September 11th on Monday nights.

The times are 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh.

To register go to rebootrecovery.com.

To watch the full interview, click on the video box below.

