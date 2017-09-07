We Salute You: Reboot Combat Recovery

Dan Oates with Point Man of Newburgh joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on “We Salute You” Thursday. This is a bi-monthly segment on 44News This Morning focusing on veteran and military issues in the local community.

Today, the two talked about a program called “Reboot Combat Recovery”. This is a 12 week program for veterans who are dealing with “soul injuries”. The program is free and it begins September 11th on Monday nights. There is a graduation ceremony at the end. People can still register for the sessions.

The times are 6:30-8:30 p.m. It’s at Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh.

For more details on the program and how to sign up, click the video box below.

