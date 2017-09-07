44News | Evansville, IN

We Salute You: Reboot Combat Recovery

September 7th, 2017 44News This Morning, Indiana, Newburgh

Dan Oates with Point Man of Newburgh joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on “We Salute You” Thursday. This is a bi-monthly segment on 44News This Morning focusing on veteran and military issues in the local community.

Today, the two talked about a program called “Reboot Combat Recovery”. This is a 12 week program for veterans who are dealing with “soul injuries”. The program is free and it begins September 11th on Monday nights. There is a graduation ceremony at the end. People can still register for the sessions.

The times are 6:30-8:30 p.m. It’s at Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh.

For more details on the program and how to sign up, click the video box below.

