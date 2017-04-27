We Salute You: Point Man of Newburgh

Every Thursday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for We Salute You. This Thursday she talked to Point Man Ministries of Newburgh.

This is a safe refuge where veterans, whether they left the military decades ago or have recently returned to civilian life, can turn for help. With support from members who have “been there”, hurting veterans can realize they are not alone. The organization serves as facilitators by connecting veterans with resources and support within the community.

Point Man also offers spiritual healing as an interdenominational conduit to a stronger faith in Jesus Christ. They encourage members to serve others, thereby nurturing their own healing and self-worth.

For more details on the organization and how to get involved, just go the website: https://www.pointmanofnewburgh.com/

To watch the interview from 44News This Morning at 8, click on the video box below. Also, if you have a topic or organization you would like Melissa to feature on “We Salute You”, send her an email with details to mschroeder@wevv.com.

