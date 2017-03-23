We Salute You: Pets for Vets

The Pets for Vets program visited the 44News This Morning studio for “We Salute You”.

The program is dedicated to supporting veterans and providing a second chance for shelter pets by rescuing them, training them and then pairing the pets with veterans who would benefit from a companion animal.

According to the organization’s website, medical studies have shown that companion animals significantly improve mental and physical health, including reducing stress, depression and anxiety, symptoms experienced by many serving in the military.

To find out more about the program and watch one of the companion animals, click the video box below.

To see if you could get a companion animal and more information on how this all works, click here.

