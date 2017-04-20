44News | Evansville, IN

We Salute You: Meals On Wheels

April 20th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

This Thursday morning, Gary May with Veterans for Peace, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder. Every Thursday morning, Melissa hosts a segment called “We Salute You” where she talks about veteran and military issues.

This week, Gary talked about how veterans rely on Meals on Wheels. He said there are half a million veterans who use the program. But, he added proposed federal cuts — up to $3 million — is causing concern.

Gary said there really aren’t any other programs veterans can fall back on, and losing this much funding could be devastating.

To watch the interview, click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

