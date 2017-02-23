We Salute You: “We Honor Veterans”

This morning on “We Salute You” 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with Sue Gipson.

The ladies talked about how SouthernCare participates in the “We Honor Veterans” program in the Tri-State.

“We Honor Veterans” is a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), invites hospices, state hospice organizations, Hospice-Veteran Partnerships and VA facilities to join a pioneering program focused on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment.

By recognizing the unique needs of America’s veterans and their families, community providers, in partnership with VA staff, will learn how to accompany and guide them through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending.

“We Honor Veterans” provides educational tools and resources in advancing these goals:

Promote Veteran-centric educational activities

Increase organizational capacity to serve Veterans

Support development of strategic partnerships

Increase access and improve quality

To find out more about “We Honor Veterans”, click the video box below.

You can also go here for more information on the programs.



