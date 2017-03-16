We Salute You With Gary May

President Trump rolled out his first budget blueprint this morning. It increases defense spending by 10% .to build up the military and veteran efforts. That would be an increase of 54 billion dollars.

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with with Gary May about the budget. May is with Veterans for Peace.

May says he does not support a bigger military budget would like to see more programs to help prevent veteran suicides.

To watch the interview, click the video box below. Also, if you would like to appear on “We Salute You” email Melissa at mschroeder@wevv.com.

