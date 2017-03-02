We Salute You: Fighting For Local Soldiers

This Thursday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for We Salute You. She spoke with John Topper, an Army Reserve Ambassador and Reserve Officers Association Department President.

So right now, the ROA is working to persuade congress to fix a couple of issues they have in law. The first issue is the veteran definition.

According to Topper the way veteran is defined, by law, not all reservists/guardsmen are considered to be veterans even after serving in the reserve/guard for 20 or more years…unless they have an active period during their service of 180 or more consecutive days on active duty.

The next issue the two discussed was survivor benefit disparity. According to Topper, this is another vagary of law. Depending on the duty status at time of death, reservists/guardsmen survivor benefits could be vastly different. For example, a soldier on active duty and a soldier on inactive duty for training could die in the same incident and their dependents could receive different benefits.

To hear more about these two topics, click on the video box below to catch the “We Salute You”interview with Melissa and John.

