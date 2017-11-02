We Salute You: Fallen Comrades Ceremony

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” Thursday morning for We Salute You. Melissa and Sue Gipson, from Southercare, are planning for an upcoming veteran ceremony close to both of their hearts. Melissa’s father is a Vietnam veteran and Sue’s husband is also a Vietnam veteran.

This is the first time the Fallen Comrades Ceremony will be performed in Evansville. It is a way for veterans to begin the healing process from what they saw and did in war. Sue’s husband, Bruce Gipson, went through the ceremony in another location. Here’s what he said about how it impacted his life: “It changed my life in a way…I was never able to really play with my grandkids. I always kind of backed away. I was always away from everybody…and I was in my son’s house up in Michigan and my grandkids got to play with balloons and I got to playing with them. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know I got to be with them, not away from them.”

The ceremony is a free, public event open to all veterans and their families. It is Thursday, November 9th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Evansville National Guard Armory.

To watch the interview and to learn more about the ceremony, click the video box below.

