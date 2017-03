Every Thursday morning 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder hosts a segment called “We Salute You” as part of the “Inside the Community” franchise.

This week, she talked to a local West Point cadet.

Cadet Dillon Biggs shares his story of success and talked about what it takes to get into one of the best schools in the country.

To see the full interview, just click on the video box below.

