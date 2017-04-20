We Salute You With 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder

Every Thursday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for We Salute You.

This is a segment where Melissa digs into issues impacting military families and veterans in our area.

Last week, Melissa spoke with Sue Gipson from Southern Care. The two talked about the hardships facing aging veterans.

If you would like to watch the interview, click the video box below. Also, to send Melissa ideas for the segment, email her at mschroeder@wevv.com.

