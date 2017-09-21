44News | Evansville, IN

Salsarita’s Opens in Evansville with Drive-Thru

September 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

After finding big success with his Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill in Owensboro, owner Mike Corino, decided to expand into Evansville. This restaurant is the company’s first that has a drive-thru.

The chain makes its own salsa, as well as custom burritos, tacos and salads. The owner says the idea is to have a little something for everyone.

The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the first franchise opened in 2000. There are now more than 80 locations.

