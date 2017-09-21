Salsarita’s Opens in Evansville with Drive-Thru

After finding big success with his Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill in Owensboro, owner Mike Corino, decided to expand into Evansville. This restaurant is the company’s first that has a drive-thru.

The chain makes its own salsa, as well as custom burritos, tacos and salads. The owner says the idea is to have a little something for everyone.

The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the first franchise opened in 2000. There are now more than 80 locations.

Comments

comments