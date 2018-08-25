Home Indiana Evansville A Salon In Evansville Supports Kids With Medical Hair Loss August 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

“Just Stylin” Salon in Evansville, held an event for children suffering from hair loss.

“Children with Hair Loss” is a non for profit that offers children with medical related hair loss, free wigs. The Cut-A-Thon event, was looking for donations of 8 inches or more, to be able to make these wigs. “Just Stylin” Salon’s motivation for this event, comes from several team members experiencing the struggles that come with losing your hair due to cancer.

Karyle Elder an organizer for the event stated “And a year ago, my mom, had cancer and so it became important to us because whens eh lose her hair, it was a big deal, and so children with hair loss, we help children who lose their hair.”

All hair types were accepted, even chemically treated hair and was offered to survivors ages 2 to 21. Cash donations were also accepted at The Cut-A-Thon.

