Home Illinois Saline County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scams January 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Telephone scams are circulating in Saline County. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of an attempted telephone scam where callers claim that a family member is in jail and a payment will be needed to release them with no charges.

Residents are told to ask for the name of the detention center and a call back number to verify if the family member is in jail.

Also, with tax season approaching scammers will be calling for late taxes or tax payments. Officials say do not answer numbers you do not recognize and not to call back as it may encourage them to call you again or you could be billed for the call.

Area residents should be skeptical of unsolicited callers who request payments or access to personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office will not solicit payment of fines or fees on behalf of the court.

Comments

comments