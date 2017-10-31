Home Illinois Saline County Sheriff’s Office Receives 105lbs Of Prescriptions For Drug Take Back Day October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

More than 100 pounds of unwanted or expired prescriptions were taken to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office for National Drug Take Back Day. The sheriff’s office received 105 pounds of unwanted prescriptions to be disposed of properly.

This event was a free service that’s offered to the community designed to reduce crime and overdoses.

Prescriptions should not be flushed down the drain or put into a landfill as the medications can leach into the groundwater.

The National Drug Take Back event is headed by the DEA and over 4,200 law enforcement agencies participate in the event, which takes in more than 450 tons nationally.

