Home Illinois Saline County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office have apprehended a Carrier Mills man wanted on multiple failure to appear warrants.

Michael Zentz was taken into custody on August 8th after deputies received a tip from the public of his whereabouts.

The tip led them to a home near Raleigh, Illinois on Masonic Cemetery Road where they located Zentz. Deputies say they were able to take him into custody without incident.

Zentz was wanted for the following failure to appear warrants:

Five Counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.

Three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer

Violation of Probation Methamphetamine Possession

Two Counts of Burglary

Possession of Burglary Tools

Theft Under $500 (Enhanced Sentence)

Criminal Damage to Property Over $500

Driving While Driver’s License is Revoked

Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon

Zentz is currently being held in the Saline County Detention Center.

Comments

comments