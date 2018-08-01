Salad and wraps from Indianapolis-based company recalled
The USDA is recalling salad and wrap products, produced by an Indianapolis-based company.
Beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products that were distributed by Caito Foods have been recalled due to concerns of cyclospora contamination. That’s a parasite believed to be responsible for nearly 300 illnesses connected to McDonald’s salads since May.
The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap items were produced between July 15th and July 18th, with “best by” or “sell by” dates from July 18 through July 23.
The products included in the most recent Caito recall should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Here’s a list of the recalled items and where they were sold:
Wrap Roast Beef 4/9.5z – Gordon Food Service
Salad Chicken Caesar 4/7.5z – Gordon Food Service
Salad Santa Fe Chkn 4/8.75z – Gordon Food Service
Salad Chicken Caesar 4/7.5z – Unknown
Salad Chef Ham&Trky 4/8.25z – Unknown
Wrap Roast Beef 4/9.5z – Unknown
Salad Cobb 6/12.5z – Unknown
Salad Sm Grdn w/Chckn 6/11.7z – Unknown
Salad Sm Caesar w/Chckn 6/10z – Unknown
Salad Small Chef 6/9.2z – Unknown
Salad Lrg Caesar w/Chckn 4/16z – Unknown
Salad Chef 1/12z – Kroger
Salad Caesar Chicken 1/10.5z – Kroger
Salad Chicken Cobb 1/13z – Kroger
Wrap Chicken Caesar 1/12.3z – Kroger
Salad Trky Ovngld Cobb 1/12.25z – Kroger
Salad EvrRst Chckn Caes 1/11z – Kroger
Salad Chef Salad 1/14z – Kroger
Salad Czar & Chicken 1/9z TJs – Trader Joe’s
Salad Chin Ckn Inspd 1/12z TJs – Trader Joe’s
Wrap Chicken Tarragon 10z TJs – Trader Joe’s
WG SantaFe Salad & Chkn 1/11.5 – Walgreens
WG Asian Salad & Chkn 1/10.25z – Walgreens
WG Chicken Caesar 1/10.25z – Walgreens
WG Chef & Ham&Trky 1/11.5z – Walgreens