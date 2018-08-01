Home Indiana Salad and wraps from Indianapolis-based company recalled August 1st, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

The USDA is recalling salad and wrap products, produced by an Indianapolis-based company.

Beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products that were distributed by Caito Foods have been recalled due to concerns of cyclospora contamination. That’s a parasite believed to be responsible for nearly 300 illnesses connected to McDonald’s salads since May.

The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap items were produced between July 15th and July 18th, with “best by” or “sell by” dates from July 18 through July 23.

The products included in the most recent Caito recall should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Here’s a list of the recalled items and where they were sold:

Wrap Roast Beef 4/9.5z – Gordon Food Service

Salad Chicken Caesar 4/7.5z – Gordon Food Service

Salad Santa Fe Chkn 4/8.75z – Gordon Food Service

Salad Chicken Caesar 4/7.5z – Unknown

Salad Chef Ham&Trky 4/8.25z – Unknown

Wrap Roast Beef 4/9.5z – Unknown

Salad Cobb 6/12.5z – Unknown

Salad Sm Grdn w/Chckn 6/11.7z – Unknown

Salad Sm Caesar w/Chckn 6/10z – Unknown

Salad Small Chef 6/9.2z – Unknown

Salad Lrg Caesar w/Chckn 4/16z – Unknown

Salad Chef 1/12z – Kroger

Salad Caesar Chicken 1/10.5z – Kroger

Salad Chicken Cobb 1/13z – Kroger

Wrap Chicken Caesar 1/12.3z – Kroger

Salad Trky Ovngld Cobb 1/12.25z – Kroger

Salad EvrRst Chckn Caes 1/11z – Kroger

Salad Chef Salad 1/14z – Kroger

Salad Czar & Chicken 1/9z TJs – Trader Joe’s

Salad Chin Ckn Inspd 1/12z TJs – Trader Joe’s

Wrap Chicken Tarragon 10z TJs – Trader Joe’s

WG SantaFe Salad & Chkn 1/11.5 – Walgreens

WG Asian Salad & Chkn 1/10.25z – Walgreens

WG Chicken Caesar 1/10.25z – Walgreens

WG Chef & Ham&Trky 1/11.5z – Walgreens

Comments

comments