Home Indiana Saint Joseph President Steps Down As School Closes May 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The President of Saint Joseph’s College, Robery Pastoor, is stepping down in wake of the school closing.

In February, the college board of trustees voted to suspend operations at the end of this academic term, which ended with commencement on May 6.

Pastoor, who became president two years ago, says he didn’t learn of the extent of the college’s financial problems until after his term started.

The college is 27 million dollars in debt and had been operating in a deficit for years.

Comments

comments