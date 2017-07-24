Sail Away on a Sunset Cruise!

Imagine it…

The sun is setting over Patoka Lake.

Dusk has cooled the moving air.

There is a glass of wine in your hand.

A plate of excellent food sits before you.

This is the life.

And you can have it!

Sunset Wine Cruises at Patoka Lake offer unspoiled views of the banks (you might see bald eagles like we did), water, and they keep the setting sun in front of you at all times.

Unlike other pairings that offer several full courses that are impossible to finish, the small portions of decadence are just right; and they know all about the art of coupling food with the perfect wine to set it off.

And then the party starts upstairs…

Take selfies, smooch your love, and make new friends as the sun sets.

Or if you’d like to be alone?

They offer private catered cruises too.

And, best of all, these Sunset Wine Cruises have a hidden #ShopLocal agenda.



We’ve been doing this since going on our seventh season and what it has done for the smaller wineries is opened up a different market and customer base. Based on our Facebook, and our marketing, through actually renting boats which is a different demographic for them. We’re seeing different customers come in here to experience the lake, and also enjoy the wines. We try to bring five to seven wines on board, and we don’t carry everything, so we want them to bring their best wines as a bonus. And what we try to do is tease the customers a little bit with that bonus wine, and get them to visit that winery, that’s our whole intent.

So here at Patoka Lake Marina, we’re selling the experience here, and we’re enhancing the wineries by selling their wine.

So basically, these wineries have a captive audience…but I don’t hear anyone complaining.

Sail away on a Sunset Wine Cruise.

There are 3 more this year, and if you miss those, Patoka Lake Marina also offers Fall Foliage Wine Cruises in September and October.

And, you can set up an overnight stay at one of the many places that offer lodging, like Patoka Lake Winery or White Oaks Resort.

