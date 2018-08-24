The Saga of Adult Prom

Did you miss your prom in high school?

Just want to revisit the good old days?

Or looking for an excuse to get dolled up?

Adult Prom back in June promised all these things and more…but it didn’t happen…and now the saga continues…

Will this Evansville soap opera have a happy ending?

Adult prom.

When it was first published to Facebook, the excitement on the internet was palpable.

Mekisha: I was very excited!

Umm, because I missed my prom, and I always love to wear ball gowns, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to do so.





GRETCHIN: Things took a turn toward sketchy when the promoter, just days before the event, changed the venue.

Alexis: Occasionally we do have some clients that things just don’t come together on their end, and unfortunately that’s what happened with the first iteration of Adult Prom.

GRETCHIN: But, enthusiasm for the event hadn’t dampened.

MeKisha: I was still very enthusiastic about it.

I mean, I wanted to support him and his event, and show off my gown, and see everyone else’s.

GRETCHIN: Hours before the big party, while people were getting their hair done, or shining their shoes, several hundred people got the notification that the party…had been cancelled!

MeKisha: I spent $300 on a dress and shoes, and was overall excited about going to the event, only to find out it was cancelled a few hours prior.

GRETCHIN: Exit shady promoter stage left, and enter our hero.

Courtney: So we took over Adult Prom because we saw what happened on Facebook, and we just wanted to take this event over and make it right.

Alexis: We were certainly glad to see Courtney Johnson get involved, and breathe new life into it, and we’re looking forward to hosting the event!

Courtney: We’re going to honor everybody that didn’t receive a refund from the first Adult Prom, that was basically cancelled.

And we’re going to make sure we take it back to the same place, which is the Old National Events Plaza, September 29th.

We’re also going to donate to the Evansville Association for the Blind as well.

Alexis: I know it’s going to be fabulous!

We’ve worked with Courtney before, and he’s got some big things planned from the Grand Entry with the red carpet to your old school prom photo booth, the DJs, we’ll have food and drink available; and my favorite is that they’re going to be crowning a Prom King and Queen, which I think is hysterical and awesome, and I will want to be in the running.

Courtney: We’re just happy we’re able to bring this event, and it’s going to be a great turnout.

Brian (Select Sedans): Where’s the destination?

GRETCHIN: Evansville Adult Prom.

Take 2.

And this time, it’s really happening.

