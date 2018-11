Home Indiana Evansville Safewise Releases Report on 20 Safest Hoosier Cities November 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Safewise released a list of the top 20 safest cities in Indiana. The list is compiled using the latest data from the FBI crime report.

St. John, Fishers, and Carmel round out the top three safest cities in the Hoosier state. Vincennes, Indiana came in at number nine on the list.

Safewise says collaboration between law enforcement and the community is a top priority among the top 20 cities on the list.

