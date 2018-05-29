Home Illinois Safety Urged After Injuries Reported at Garden of the Gods May 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Officials in southern Illinois are urging visitors to a popular recreational area to be especially careful. Saline County authorities responded to several calls for injuries at Garden of the Gods over the holiday weekend.

Those included leg and ankle injuries and a broken hip. Last week, a woman from the Alton area died of injuries she suffered in a fall.

Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown reminds visitors to wear appropriate shoes and clothes, bring water and a fully charged cell phone.

Also, let people know where you’re going and when you plan to be back.

