Safety Tips For Holiday Travels

Thousands of people are heading to see their families this weekend, and we want you to be prepared. When heading out on the road, make sure you double check the forecast. A good place to do that is on Chief Meteorologist Chad Evans’ blog on wevv.com.

If you can, leave early or later to avoid big traffic delays.

Before heading out of town, don’t discuss your plans on social media or with strangers. It could make your home a target. Ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your home.

Use light timers to give the appearance that someone is home and for the car, make an emergency kit with water, food, and a blanket in case you get stranded.

Label valuable items, such as stereos, computers, movie players, and TVs with an ID number unique to the owner.

Create an inventory list and put it in a secure location.

If you are flying or traveling by train, you should make an emergency kit that includes items such as hand sanitizer, portable charger, phone, water, non-perishable foods, extra batteries, and a flashlight.

You can also add a shovel to your car, at least a couple of blankets, sleeping bags, jumper cables, emergency flares, extra clothing, sand, and an ice scraper.

People should also consider downloading apps including FEMA, Red Cross, TravWell, and MyTSA to keep an eye on travel hazards or emergency situations.

