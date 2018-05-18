Home Indiana SAEN Demands Termination of Lab Workers After Animal Deaths May 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An Ohio animal rights group wants heads to roll after the deaths of more than 100 lab animals at the IU school of medicine.

As we reported earlier this week the group Stop Animal Exploitation Now, or SAEN, says 116 animals were killed at the school’s lab.

Some were found starved, dehydrated, drowned or suffocated because of what the group calls staff negligence. Now, the group wants the staffers who worked with those animals to be fired.

It also is demanding an independent investigation into the animals’ deaths. Documents show the university took steps like requiring additional training and issuing written warnings.

It also issued a statement saying all of the incidents were self-reported.

