Saddle Up with Double M Stables in Vanderburgh County

School is back in session for kids across the Tri-State.

While that includes going back to class, it also means it’s time for kids to explore extra curricular activities after school hours. Whether that means trying out for a sport, auditioning for a musical, or just horsing around.

We were at Double M Stables in Vanderburgh County this morning to see what kids can get involved in outside the classroom and on horseback.

Double M Stables offer a variety of services like riding lessons, trail rides, and full service boarding for your horse.

Click here to learn more about all of the services Double M Stables offers by visiting their website.













