Sabic's Co-Generation Facility to Create 200 Jobs in Mt. Vernon April 26th, 2017

Sabic holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new state of the art Co-Generation Facility. This is a part of its largest U.S. facility.

Sabic is a Saudi diversified manufacturing company in Mt. Vernon active in chemicals, fertilizers, and metals. The construction of this plant is set to create 200 jobs over the next two years.

The new co-gen facility is said to reduce Sabic’s Greenhouse gases, and it will produce, on average, 80% of the Mt. Vernon site’s electricity.

