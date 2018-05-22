Home Indiana SABIC is Honored by the American Chemistry Council May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

SABIC has received the Responsible Care Energy Efficiency Public Outreach Award from the American Chemistry Council (ACC) for its work communicating the Mt. Vernon cogeneration project to members of the community.

They are the only ACC member company to receive this recognition at the 2018 Responsible Care Conference and Expo in Hollywood, Florida.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award because it represents SABIC’s dedication to the environment and communities where we work and live,” said Joe Castrale, general manager of SABIC’s Mt. Vernon facility. “We had a lot to celebrate in April 2017 and couldn’t imagine doing it without our community members and hardworking employees.”

The April 2017 accomplishment Castrale is referring to is the completion of its Mt. Vernon Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Cogeneration plant.

The Responsible Care Energy Efficiency Awards program is one of ACC’s ongoing initiatives to improve energy efficiency.

In order to win the Public Outreach Award, SABIC had to demonstrate an effective program of involvement with the community regarding energy efficiency and related environmental impact activities

