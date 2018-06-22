‘SABBATH AGAINST SEPARATION’ SERVICES

Several congregations in the Evansville area are coming together for ‘Sabbath against Separation’, an event to show members of these churches and worship centers are against the separation of immigrant families at the U.S. border.

Leaders of these worship centers say their mission is to not only raise awareness about what is happening at the border, but to show there are places in the Tri-State that are welcoming of anyone in need.

There are several services planned into the weekend at different venues around town, culminating in a rally and prayers service Sunday afternoon.

Here is a full list:

Friday:

7 p.m., Temple Adath B’nai Israel- 8440 Newburgh Road, Evansville

Saturday:

5:30 p.m., Bethlehem United Church of Christ- 6400 Oak Hill Road

Sunday:

8:30 and 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church- 609 SE. 2nd St

10:15 a.m., Christ Church UCC- 3601 Washington Avenue

10:15 a.m., Bethlehem UCC- 6400 Oak Hill Road

10:30 a.m., Eastminster Presbyterian- 5501 Washington Avenue

First Ebenezer Baptist- 518 S Linwood

8:30 and 11 a.m., Methodist Temple UMC- 2109 Lincoln Ave

9:30 a.m., Trinity UMC- 216 SE Third St.

2:00 p.m., Temple Adath B’nai Israel- 8440 Newburgh Road, Evansville

Comments

comments