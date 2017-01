Red-shirt sophomore Ryan Taylor is our December 2016 44News Athlete of the Month presented by Turoni’s.

Taylor’s 15 points per game ranks in the “Top 20” across the Missouri Valley Conference. He’s also the Aces’ go-to scorer alongside senior Jaylon Brown.

He shares with 44Sports how his late father, who played for Butler before turning pro, inspires his desires to follow in his footsteps.



