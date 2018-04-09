Ryan Taylor Verbally Commits to Northwestern

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball standout Ryan Taylor is moving on from UE and the Missouri Valley Conference to compete in the Big Ten Conference.

Taylor told Sports Director JoJo Gentry Monday morning he has verbally committed to Northwestern. Chris Collins, who was named Mr. Illinois Basketball in 1992, has been Northwestern’s head coach since 2013.

UE Athletics would not comment to 44News on Taylor’s departure. A source told Gentry last week Taylor was participating in workouts with new UE Head Coach Walter McCarty and others currently listed on UE’s roster.

Taylor, who comes off of his red-shirt junior season at UE, is a graduate transfer. According to NCAA rules, graduate transfers can compete immediately upon committing to another Division I program. Taylor’s 22.1 points per game ranked 13th across Division I hoops in late February. That statistic also led the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

According to a source, nearly 30 Division I programs expressed interest in Taylor after he told UE he wanted to explore other options at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season. Interests came from those members of other Big Ten programs, as well as Big 12, Big East, Pacific-12, Atlantic Coast, American Athletic, and Southeastern Conferences. That story can be read here.

Taylor is the second UE player to leave the program. A source told Gentry last week that Reitz graduate Dru Smith is leaving the Aces. That story can be read here.

This story will be updated.

