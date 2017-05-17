Home Indiana Evansville Ryan Hatfield Appointed to MLC to Study Criminal Justice, Public Safety May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) is appointed to the Midwestern Legislative Conference (MLC) Criminal Justice & Public Safety for the 2017-2018 biennium. He has been appointed by Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis).

Legislators from 11 Midwestern states and four Canadian provinces serve on the MLC Criminal Justice & Public Safety Committee.

The committee will study a range of issues that include sentencing reform, strategies to reduce recidivism, the role and use of specialty courts, alternatives to incarceration, and victims’ rights.

Hatfield said he hopes this committee can help reduce the spreading drug epidemic affecting hundreds of Hoosiers.

The committee will be meeting in Des Moine, Iowa in July.

