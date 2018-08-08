Home Indiana Evansville Ryan Connors Found Guilty in Fatal Motel Stabbing August 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An East Saint Louis man is found guilty of murdering the leader of a religious group while staying at an Evansville motel. After a three-hour deliberation, a Vanderburgh County jury found 27-year-old Ryan Connors guilty as charge.

Connors joined members of a North Carolina while they were traveling across the Midwest. While the group was staying at Motel 6 on U.s. 41, Connors murdered the group leader, Avery Scott Shoe, stabbing him several times. Another man, Henry Turner, tried to escape but was stabbed multiple times by Connors. Turner testified at trial that he survived the brutal attack by, “Laying on the floor as if he were dead.”

After stabbing Shoe and Turner, Connors stole money and the group’s van then fled to Lexington, Kentucky. Authorities arrested Connors hours later. According to the report, key pieces of evidence were recovered from the stolen van.

He was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Connors will be sentenced September 14th at 1:30 p.m., where he faces a maximum of 105 years in prison.

