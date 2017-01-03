Home Indiana RV Manufacturer Expands Across 3 Facilities in LaGrange County January 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An RV manufacturer will expand its operations to LaGrange County. Forest River, a full-line manufacturer of recreational and commercial vehicles, plans to invest $6.7 million to establish operations in LaGrange County, purchasing four existing facilites that cover 450,000-square-feet over 100 acres. The company will create up to 425 jobs by 2019. This Elkhart-based company also has facilities in Goshen, Millersburg, Topeka, Middlebury and Wakarusa and produces 80

% of the world’s RVs.

Renovations are currently underway on three of the facilities, which have been vacant for more than eight years. The company will evaluate options for the fourth facility later this year. Operations are scheduled to begin in one of the facilities by mid-January and two more by May 2017.

To apply for positions, you can visit Forest River, Inc..

