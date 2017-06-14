Ruth’s House Re-Opens After Renovation

After more than $50,000 of renovations Ruth’s House is back open and showing off its new look.

Ruth’s House is a women’s homeless shelter. It was temporarily shut down in March for about a month.

A big reason for the renovations was bed bugs so the place was fumigated.

Carpet was replaced with laminate flooring and vinyl beds were purchased.

An enrichment center is also being added in the house to help the ladies get back on their feet.

Since Ruth’s House open last month following renovations and updated intake procedures they’ve been bed bug free.

