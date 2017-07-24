44News | Evansville, IN

Russian Swimmer Returns the Finger Wag to Lilly King

July 24th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Russian swimmer, who Lilly King beat out for gold in Rio de Janeiro, is returning the finger wag to the Evansville native.

Yulia Efimova displayed the gesture following a strong 100 breaststroke performance Monday at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. Efimova posted a time that is one hundredth shy of tying the world record of 1:04.35.

King posted a 1:04.53 earlier Monday, which is about two tenths slower than Efimova’s time of 1:04.36.

Efimova and King, who are the top seeds in the breast stroke event, will face off in the final heat of the 100 breast Tuesday.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

