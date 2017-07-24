Russian Swimmer Returns the Finger Wag to Lilly King
The Russian swimmer, who Lilly King beat out for gold in Rio de Janeiro, is returning the finger wag to the Evansville native.
Yulia Efimova displayed the gesture following a strong 100 breaststroke performance Monday at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. Efimova posted a time that is one hundredth shy of tying the world record of 1:04.35.
King posted a 1:04.53 earlier Monday, which is about two tenths slower than Efimova’s time of 1:04.36.
Efimova and King, who are the top seeds in the breast stroke event, will face off in the final heat of the 100 breast Tuesday.