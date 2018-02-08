Home Illinois Russian Man Builds Driveable Mercedes Out Of Ice February 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A Russian man builds a driveable Merceds out of ice. An ice sculptor created the car’s body, which was designed to look like a Mercedes SUV. The rest of the car used standard car parts.

Vladislac Barashenko owns a custom car shop called Garage 54 in the city of Novosibirsk, located in central Russia. He decided to take advantage of the ice and create his own unique version of Daimler’s iconic off-roader.

Barashenko started working on the car at the end of December and finished it in late January.

