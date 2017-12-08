Home Indiana Evansville Rupert the Rhino Settles into New Home at Mesker Park Zoo December 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The newest member of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville is here. The public can now meet and greet three-year-old Rupert the Rhino.

The Indian Rhinoceros arrived from the Oklahoma City Zoo on November 26th.

Marketing Director Kelley Weis says, “He’s been settling in very well as you can see. He’s very comfortable and very excited to be here. He’s very food motivated so he’s gotten lots of treats and lots of fun things. It’s been really fun to watch our newest resident here.”

Rupert joins the other female Indiana rhino at the zoo.

Zoo officials say Rupert is an important first step in a long-term breeding program.



Comments

comments