Home Indiana Evansville Runners Tackle Obstacle Course At Evansville National Guard Armory May 29th, 2017 Braden Harp Evansville Pinterest

This is the first year for the RedHawks Boot Camp Challenge, an obstacle course organizers say is designed to replicate training National Guardsmen go through.

The RedHawks Boot Camp Challenge at the National Guard Armory in Evansville has a wide range of obstacles for runners to overcome.

“There are a lot of low crawls to mimic like when soldiers low crawl, a lot of climbing obstacles, and walls you have to traverse over” 1st Lt. Derek Hayward said.

Organizers say the course was created to give civilians an idea of what soldiers have to go through in training. They say memorial day was the perfect holiday to hold the race.

“Some of the obstacles are exactly the same, some of the others we kind of had to simulate, but it’s supposed to replicate what people go through in basic training” 1st Lt. Hayward said.

Chad goldsmith finished the obstacle course first and he says he was caught off guard by some of the challenges.

“A lot of obstacles in it that were physically challenging that pushed you beyond just being a runner” Chad Goldsmith said.

He says it’s an honor for him on Memorial Day to show his support for his troops in a unique way like a race.

“It’s awesome to be able to come out and show your tribute to those who served for us on Memorial Day and kind of get involved with what they do for their training” Chad Goldsmith said.

Organizers say this year’s turnout was great and they hope to improve the event in the coming years.

Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments