Runners Lace Up Their Shoes for the 3rd Annual Patriot Race July 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Runners laced up their shoes and kicked off their July 4th celebrations with something healthier than beer and a hot dog. The third annual Patriot Race happened Tuesday morning on Evansville’s west side.

People could join a 5K Fun Run, while others chose to walk. Almost 500 people came out for the race, and some came out just to watch.

In addition to raising money for a good cause, people participating said it was a chance to make good on fitness goals.

Patriot Race Director Brandon Barrett said, “That’s why I put the races on. Just, you know, for my kids to see, you know, fitness in action. I think it’s great for the community, out here, running and walking. It’s great to see.”

VFW Post 1114 sponsored Tuesday’s race.

Once the runners finished up, everyone got together for something more traditional on the Fourth of July – hamburgers, hot dogs and a good time.

